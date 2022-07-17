Woman found dead in car, KPD investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating after officers found a woman dead in her car on Saturday, according to KPD officials.

KPD officers responded to an alley in the 2500 block of Louise Ave. and found a woman unresponsive in her car.

She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers pulled the woman from the car and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center later that night.

Several people were at the scene, and KPD officers interviewed them. However, officers did not identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing, Erland said.

KPD officials are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.