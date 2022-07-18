Family looking to thank responders for saving family member’s life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family wants to thank a set of strangers who saved a man’s life at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Heather Dye and Sean Boyle were at McGhee Tyson on their way to New York City, their daughter’s first trip, when their lives were turned upside down. Earlier that morning, Boyle’s father, Roger Thompson (”Pops” to the family), had left for the airport on his own trip to a family reunion in New York, but he never made it past the parking garage.

Shortly after Thompson’s arrival, the family showed up at the airport for their flight. WVLT News spoke to Dye and Boyle, who said they noted the ambulance near the garage but didn’t think much of it. After making it through security, the family decided to catch up with Boyle’s father to say goodbye, only they could not find him.

Just five minutes before the flight’s gate closed, Dye decided to give Thompson a call. Thompson didn’t answer, however; an emergency room worker did instead, Dye said.

It turns out, that Thompson had collapsed in the airport’s parking garage. Dye said that emergency responders told her that a good Samaritan saw the incident and began lifesaving CPR, adding that responders hadn’t been able to get a pulse out of Thompson at first. In the moment, the family had no idea who they had to thank. That’s when they got in contact with WVLT News; they wanted to get the word out as soon as possible.

Monday afternoon, airport officials reached out to the family and to WVLT News to say that three airport officers, Jeffery George, Tanner Sise and Lt. Larry Eastridge, are responsible for saving Thompson’s life.

In the hospital, Dye said workers are calling Thompson a miracle. Within 48 hours, Thompson was off his ventilator, and after 72 hours, he was off his feeding tube, she said. Additionally, no one is sure what happened to her father-in-law, Dye said.

Now the family is taking the lesson in stride; Dye and Boyle said they plan to learn CPR with the entire family. They added that right now, they don’t feel like they could save someone’s life if they needed to. “You don’t think you need this skill until maybe it’s too late,” Dye told WVLT News.

Boyle said he wants to thank the person that saved his father’s life. When asked what he would like to say to them, Boyle told WVLT News he’d say “thank you for doing what you did. I’m glad you know what you know.”

Boyle also said he plans to pour love into the person he said gave his dad a second chance at life.

