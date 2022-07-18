Advertisement

Two Tennessee Vols selected in 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft continues through Tuesday so even more Vols could be selected.
The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WVLT) - The first Tennessee Vol selected in the 2022 MLB Draft came at the 28th overall pick by the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick. The junior outfielder finished the year with 11 home runs.

“It’s hard to put into words and not get emotional... he could not be a better, nicer kid,” said Coach Tony Vitello on Gilbert after the selection.

Jordan Beck was the second Vol selected. He came off the board with the 38th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

The junior right fielder blasted 18 home runs last season and had a fielding percentage of .992 and 122 putouts.

Other Vols projected to be selected:

  • Blade Tidewell
  • Trey Lipscomb
  • Ben Joyce
  • Jorel Ortega
  • Will Mabrey

The Draft continues through Tuesday.

