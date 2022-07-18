Two Tennessee Vols selected in 2022 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WVLT) - The first Tennessee Vol selected in the 2022 MLB Draft came at the 28th overall pick by the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick. The junior outfielder finished the year with 11 home runs.

“It’s hard to put into words and not get emotional... he could not be a better, nicer kid,” said Coach Tony Vitello on Gilbert after the selection.

Jordan Beck was the second Vol selected. He came off the board with the 38th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

The junior right fielder blasted 18 home runs last season and had a fielding percentage of .992 and 122 putouts.

Other Vols projected to be selected:

Blade Tidewell

Trey Lipscomb

Ben Joyce

Jorel Ortega

Will Mabrey

The Draft continues through Tuesday.

