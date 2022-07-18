Fugitive with 10 warrants arrested in Tellico Plains

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on ten outstanding warrants in Tellico Plains early Monday morning, Sheriff Tommy Jones announced.

The fugitive, Tony Britton Crowder, was arrested around 3 a.m., Jones said, when deputies surrounded a home in the Maple Springs area. After entering the house, deputies reportedly found Crowder in a bedroom and took him in without incident.

Crowder was charged with the following:

Failure to Appear

Aggravated Assault by Domestic Violence

Retaliation for Past Action

Vandalism under $500

Burglary

Auto Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Unlawful Carrying/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Evading Arrest (on foot)

