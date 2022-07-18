Fugitive with 10 warrants arrested in Tellico Plains
Deputies took the suspect into custody in the Maple Springs area.
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on ten outstanding warrants in Tellico Plains early Monday morning, Sheriff Tommy Jones announced.
The fugitive, Tony Britton Crowder, was arrested around 3 a.m., Jones said, when deputies surrounded a home in the Maple Springs area. After entering the house, deputies reportedly found Crowder in a bedroom and took him in without incident.
Crowder was charged with the following:
- Failure to Appear
- Aggravated Assault by Domestic Violence
- Retaliation for Past Action
- Vandalism under $500
- Burglary
- Auto Burglary
- Aggravated Assault
- Unlawful Carrying/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Dangerous Felony
- Evading Arrest (on foot)
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.