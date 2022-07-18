Advertisement

KCSO: ‘Active Situation’ underway in Cedar Bluff

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an “active situation” is under way at Sails Way in Knoxville in the Cedar Bluff area.
KSCO SWAT and US Marshals respond to an active situation on Sails Way.
KSCO SWAT and US Marshals respond to an active situation on Sails Way.(WVLT News)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an “active situation” is underway at Sails Way off Lovell Road in Knoxville in the Cedar Bluff area.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the U.S. Marshals crews have responded.

WVLT News has a team on the way.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Woman found dead in car, KPD investigating
KPD identifies woman found dead in car, homicide investigation ongoing
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
Lillie Patterson
Authorities find body of missing 84-year-old woman

Latest News

Eleanor Willson, Paislee Henderson, Emma Russel
Oak Ridge mom starts child heart support group for East Tennessee families
Knox Area Heart Parents
Knox Area Heart Parents
Here's the view from Clingmans Dome. More sights like this are on the way.
More rain Thursday before major heat wave builds
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast