Knoxville police reporting over 50 car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood

Knoxville Police Department officers are still reporting car break-ins occurring in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, KPD’s Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are still reporting car break-ins occurring in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday. Last week saw dozens of break-ins, with a total of 48.

Over the weekend, KPD got ten reports of car burglaries in the neighborhood, with 11 cars affected, bringing the total up to 59, according to Erland. All the reports came Sunday, so it appears all the break-ins happened over Saturday night, he said.

The break-ins occurred on Anderson Avenue (3), Haynes Place (2), Fourth Avenue (2), Oklahoma Avenue, Folsom Avenue and Eleanor Street, Erland told WVLT News.

Erland also said that officers have been increasing their patrols of the area “in an effort to develop leads and identify possible suspects.” While no one has been arrested, Erland did tell WVLT News that KPD has identified a person of interest. He also said that since all the break-ins have involved broken windows, it is likely that there is only one suspect.

Investigators are also asking anyone with video of a break-in to submit it anonymously through East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers or by calling 865-215-7268.

