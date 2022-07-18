Kumar Rocker announced from Farragut during MLB Draft selection

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WVLT) - With the third overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Texas Rangers selected Kumar Rocker of Farragut, Tennessee.

Rangers just stunned everyone and took Kumar Rocker pic.twitter.com/qvsisIA2oD — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 17, 2022

However, Kumar isn’t a Farragut native. Interestingly, his dad Tracy Rocker was a Tennessee football defensive line coach from 2017 to 2019. The family kept the residence, and Rocker trained in Farragut this fall.

Kumar was selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Mets but went unsigned due to health concerns regarding his right arm.

Kumar played two seasons at Vanderbilt, helping to lead the Commodores to the College World Series Title in 2019 as a freshman.

