Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon for driving on a revoked license after being convicted of driving under the influence, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to a home on Babelay Road after receiving a call about a car crash when they found Kenneth Whitson, the report said. Whitson reportedly was driving down the road when he reached for his phone, crashing his car into a power pole. Officers said they saw multiple beer cans around Whitson’s car and in the front seats.

Whitson also allegedly had his license revoked in 2006 for driving under the influence. Officers had Whitson’s blood drawn at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is also receiving treatment for his injuries.

