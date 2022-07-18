Advertisement

More rain Thursday before major heat wave builds

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a few low-end chances of storms. Then the weather gets a lot quieter and a lot drier.
Here's the view from Clingmans Dome. More sights like this are on the way.
Here's the view from Clingmans Dome. More sights like this are on the way.(National Park Service)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some strong storms blew across most every town Monday afternoon. The rain is wrapping up but the next thing is fog Tuesday morning.

There is more rain that’s fairly widespread Thursday. Friday kicks off a truly intense blast of heat that’s here through at least the end of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thankfully wind damage was very minimal Monday afternoon. Most have a MASSIVE cooldown and lots of steady summer rain. A few evening storms are still possible on the Plateau counties before 9:00 p.m. Most are done with rain way before that. Fog is back Tuesday morning and could become widespread. That should start to break up by 8:00-9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday has lots of sunshine and is still pretty warm. We will shoot for the upper 80s in the Valley. A few isolated storms in a solid line will move SSW to NNE. Those raindrops come in the middle of the afternoon.

Some patches of fog are back Wednesday morning. Yet again there is a low-end 20% coverage on rain.

The next best shot of rain is here Thursday. There could even be a couple waves of rain. We’re actually really warm despite all that.

The last six days of the eight day forecast could be in the 90s!

LOOKING AHEAD

And the heat is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 93 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Woman found dead in car, KPD investigating
KPD identifies woman found dead in car, homicide investigation ongoing
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
Lillie Patterson
Authorities find body of missing 84-year-old woman

Latest News

Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Scattered rain and storms move in today
Scattered rain and storms move in today
Scattered rain and storms move in today
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
On and off rain and storms Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday