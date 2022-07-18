More rain Thursday before major heat wave builds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some strong storms blew across most every town Monday afternoon. The rain is wrapping up but the next thing is fog Tuesday morning.

There is more rain that’s fairly widespread Thursday. Friday kicks off a truly intense blast of heat that’s here through at least the end of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thankfully wind damage was very minimal Monday afternoon. Most have a MASSIVE cooldown and lots of steady summer rain. A few evening storms are still possible on the Plateau counties before 9:00 p.m. Most are done with rain way before that. Fog is back Tuesday morning and could become widespread. That should start to break up by 8:00-9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday has lots of sunshine and is still pretty warm. We will shoot for the upper 80s in the Valley. A few isolated storms in a solid line will move SSW to NNE. Those raindrops come in the middle of the afternoon.

Some patches of fog are back Wednesday morning. Yet again there is a low-end 20% coverage on rain.

The next best shot of rain is here Thursday. There could even be a couple waves of rain. We’re actually really warm despite all that.

The last six days of the eight day forecast could be in the 90s!

LOOKING AHEAD

And the heat is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 93 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

