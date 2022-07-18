Advertisement

Oak Ridge mom starts child heart support group for East Tennessee families

The group is offering relief to families in need of support.
Eleanor Willson, Paislee Henderson, Emma Russel
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge mom Laura Willson has a baby daughter with a congenital heart defect. Her baby daughter, Eleanor, had to be treated in the NICU for 76 days. Now, Willson has started the Knox Area Hear Parents Group, a Facebook and in-person group dedicated to supporting families of children with heart defects.

Baby Eleanor’s diagnosis came before she was even born. She has three chambers in her heart instead of four. These kinds of problems- called congenital heart defects- affect nearly one percent of all births in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eleanor’s twin brother has a less serious issue: a small heart murmur.

Willson told WVLT News that part of her inspiration in making the group was seeking a community. “When we came back home and got to Knoxville, we were kind of craving a community of other heart kids so that parenting felt more normal,” she said.

Her group started as a Knoxville-area group, but now it has turned into an East Tennessee-centric group. She told WVLT News that she felt like her child’s life was different from other kids’. For example, Willson said Eleanor had to be tube-fed through her nose for some time.

“You kind of have to mourn the loss of a normal pregnancy, a normal birth story, a normal first year,” Willson said.

Two other parents, Ginger Henderson and Allison O’Connor are also a part of the group. Henderson’s child has a hole in her heart, and O’Connor’s child was born with hypoplastic right heart syndrome and also has a tri-cusped atresia. O’Connor said the group is helping her with the difficult situation.

“I don’t know what I would do without Laura, especially,” she said.

The group, however, is helping Willson. “Even just being able to talk to other parents on social media, or by phone or text and to understand what they’re going through is huge,” she said. “If you’re going through something, somebody’s already been through it, probably. And can give your resources, ideas even that you would’ve never thought of.”

Looking to join the group? You can do that here.

