Advertisement

One Knox SC to take on undefeated Texas United FC in League Two playoffs

One Knoxville Sporting Club fans now know the matchup for the club’s first ever playoff game: Texas United FC.
Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs...
Knoxville’s pre-professional soccer team is looking forward to their slot in the USL2 playoffs after an eventful loss to East Atlanta FC Tuesday night.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club fans now know the matchup for the club’s first-ever playoff game: Texas United FC.

One Knox has had an impressive inaugural season, with only two losses and one draw over 14 games. The club managed to end the regular season as South Central Division champions.

On the other hand, Texas United, champions of the Mid-South Division, ended their regular season with nine wins and five draws over 14 games.

Following the impressive season, Knoxville is also set to host the two first rounds of the USL 2 playoffs. The game against Texas United is slated for 7:30 p.m. on July 22 at West High School, but that’s subject to slight change as Friday will be a double-header, with One Knox slated for the second game.

You can get your tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Woman found dead in car, KPD investigating
KPD identifies woman found dead in car, homicide investigation ongoing
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Drew Gilbert
Five Tennessee Vols selected in MLB draft
Trey Lispcomb, third base at Tennessee
Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb hopes to hear name called in 2022 MLB Draft
Seven Vols are projected to be selected in 2022 MLB Draft.
Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb hopes to hear name called in 2022 MLB Draft
Drew Gilbert is the first Tennessee vol to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft
First Tennessee Vol selected in 2022 MLB Draft