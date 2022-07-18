One Knox SC to take on undefeated Texas United FC in League Two playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club fans now know the matchup for the club’s first-ever playoff game: Texas United FC.

One Knox has had an impressive inaugural season, with only two losses and one draw over 14 games. The club managed to end the regular season as South Central Division champions.

On the other hand, Texas United, champions of the Mid-South Division, ended their regular season with nine wins and five draws over 14 games.

Following the impressive season, Knoxville is also set to host the two first rounds of the USL 2 playoffs. The game against Texas United is slated for 7:30 p.m. on July 22 at West High School, but that’s subject to slight change as Friday will be a double-header, with One Knox slated for the second game.

You can get your tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.