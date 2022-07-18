Scattered rain and storms move in today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to increasing clouds and storms that are moving into the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Once the sun comes up this morning we’ll have scattered rain and storms to deal with for the rest of Monday. We’ll have temperatures into the upper 80s for the early afternoon, but then the storms full us back into the low 80s and eventually into 70s by the time we wake up on Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be near 88 in Knoxville to 84 in Crossville.

Rainfall will leave most areas with a quarter to half an inch.

Tonight we’ll have more scattered rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 88 on Tuesday but climb to 92 by Wednesday.

Rain and storms increase to about a 40% coverage later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking a sting of mid-90s and dry weather.

