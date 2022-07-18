Advertisement

Scattered rain and storms move in today

Rain chances become more limited as we move into the rest of the week.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to increasing clouds and storms that are moving into the area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Once the sun comes up this morning we’ll have scattered rain and storms to deal with for the rest of Monday. We’ll have temperatures into the upper 80s for the early afternoon, but then the storms full us back into the low 80s and eventually into 70s by the time we wake up on Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be near 88 in Knoxville to 84 in Crossville.

Rainfall will leave most areas with a quarter to half an inch.

Tonight we’ll have more scattered rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 88 on Tuesday but climb to 92 by Wednesday.

Rain and storms increase to about a 40% coverage later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 90s Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking a sting of mid-90s and dry weather.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash
Generic police lights
Woman found dead in car, KPD investigating
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
On and off rain and storms Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Rain gear needed as on and off rain and storms are expected Monday
Scattered evening storms Sunday
Scattered rain and storms return Sunday evening