Suspects at large after shooting incident in Maryville, sheriff says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help on Monday in identifying suspects in a shooting incident in Maryville that occurred on July 10.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office posted security footage of the incident on Facebook Monday. The post said investigators have already identified three men involved but still need help finding the other five people involved in the shooting. The suspects at large were in the white truck found in the footage.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Singleton Station Road near Continental Drive. The two victims reportedly told officers they were fighting with the five people at a club in Knoxville earlier in the night.

After the victims left the club, the five people in the white truck followed them into Blount County, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims said that the driver of the truck hit the victims’ Jeep before the vehicles turned onto Singleton Station Road.

Both vehicles pulled over after they left the intersection. When they got out of the truck, a woman and at least one man allegedly fired multiple shots at the victims. After shots were fired, both vehicles drove away, according to officials with BCSO.

At around 4:15 a.m., a BCSO deputy saw two Hispanic males walking on Old Knoxville Highway, which investigators identified as the two victims.

“We will aggressively investigate and pursue charges on this type of violent crime that bleeds into Blount County,” Sheriff Berrong said. “I have zero tolerance for anything that remotely resembles gang violence. I am asking our citizens to please come forward with any information you may have regarding this incident, or with any other criminal activity of this nature.”

Those with information about the incident can call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigation units at (865) 272-5001.

