Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb hopes to hear name called in 2022 MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday evening. For Tennessee, seven Vols have been projected to be selected this year. Tennessee also leads all colleges with the most players projected to be taken.

One Vol who hopes to hear his name called is third baseman, Trey Lipscomb.

“These next couple of days I’m going to embrace it because who knows? Maybe I’ll be on a flight Monday morning off to my next destination. So you know, I’m just going to enjoy it while I can,” said Lipscomb as he waited in an airport to return home to Maryland ahead of the draft.

The reality that he may play in the major leagues is a reality he wasn’t sure he’d be in throughout his first three seasons on Rocky Top.

“It just means a lot for me to be able to be put in this position and to help my family out and bring my family closer together,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb didn’t play much during his first three seasons. He waited behind two All-American players, until his senior year when he finally got the chance to shine in the orange and white.

His family was there for every moment.

“Me being from Maryland, it’s tough for my family to come up and see me a lot. But they made their way to see every home game, every home series,” said Lipscomb.

He continued, “The amount of support they’ve given me during my time at Tennessee has been crazy. Because those first three years were hard but they had my back, they’ve been my rock.”

His patience and leadership are something that didn’t go unnoticed inside MLB Clubhouses. In fact, Lipscomb said many of them championed him for it.

“Kids like you don’t come around. You’re like a unicorn in college baseball because most people leave the first year with the transfer portal. But I guess they all respect the grind that I went through,” said Lipscomb. “For me to put myself in this situation it kind of speak to how I would be on the field but also the person I am off the field.”

In his final year at Tennessee, Lipscomb led the team in home runs with 22 and was incredible at third with a fielding percentage of .923.

Now, he waits again.

This time, with hopes of hearing his name called during the 2022 MLB Draft.

