Van stolen, boy’s special needs stroller inside, authorities say

The thief not only stole a man’s van but the stroller used to accommodate his son as well, according to an announcement from ETVCS.
KPD is investigating after a van was stolen that contained important items to the family.
KPD is investigating after a van was stolen that contained important items to the family.(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is investigating a stolen van with important items inside, according to East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers officials.

On Friday, July 15, a man’s van overheated at approximately 11 p.m. The man left the van to get help, but when he returned, the maroon 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van was gone.

Inside the van was his son’s stroller, made by Convaid, that accommodates the boy’s special needs. A baseball glove given to the boy by former TN Smokie David Berg was also stolen, the announcement said.

KPD is asking the public for information about the van. If you have any information about the van, the stroller or the baseball glove, you can submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or call **TIPS.

