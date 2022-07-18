Van stolen, boy’s special needs stroller inside, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is investigating a stolen van with important items inside, according to East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers officials.

On Friday, July 15, a man’s van overheated at approximately 11 p.m. The man left the van to get help, but when he returned, the maroon 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van was gone.

Inside the van was his son’s stroller, made by Convaid, that accommodates the boy’s special needs. A baseball glove given to the boy by former TN Smokie David Berg was also stolen, the announcement said.

KPD is asking the public for information about the van. If you have any information about the van, the stroller or the baseball glove, you can submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or call **TIPS.

