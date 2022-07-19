Anderson County Animal Care and Control director resigns following allegations of misconduct

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Animal Care and Control director Brian Porter has resigned following social media allegations accusing him of misconduct, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank told WVLT News Tuesday.

Porter was accused in May by an animal shelter employee of performing illegal euthanasians on animals. The employee said that Porter’s license had expired at the time of the procedures. Additionally, the employee alleged that Porter used a “heart stick” to perform the euthanasians, a method they called “extremely painful.”

Porter was also accused of euthanizing more animals than necessary at the shelter. According to Frank, in 2017, 71% of cats and 24% of dogs at the shelter were euthanized.

“If they had weepy eyes or something like that, ‘boom’ he would just put them down,” former volunteer Melonee Lunn told WVLT News in May.

At the time of the allegations, Porter made his own statement on social media, saying the post are inaccurate and placed him “in a false light.” Frank also commentated on the allegations, saying “sometimes on social media, there is just this rush to judgment; there is a failure to due process, and Mr. Porter, after a 15-year career here in Anderson County, deserves due process.”

Directly following the accusations, the county began a human resources investigation into the shelter and Porter’s actions, Frank confirmed in May. The investigation included changes to the shelter, like the addition of cameras and a veterinarian to help evaluate the shelter processes.

WVLT News reached out to Porter for comment but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.