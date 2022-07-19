Advertisement

Anderson County Animal Care and Control director resigns following allegations of misconduct

Brian Porter was accused of euthanizing animals cruelly without a license by shelter employees and volunteers.
Cameras and additional guidance added to assist the director of ACAS.
Cameras and additional guidance added to assist the director of ACAS.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Animal Care and Control director Brian Porter has resigned following social media allegations accusing him of misconduct, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank told WVLT News Tuesday.

Porter was accused in May by an animal shelter employee of performing illegal euthanasians on animals. The employee said that Porter’s license had expired at the time of the procedures. Additionally, the employee alleged that Porter used a “heart stick” to perform the euthanasians, a method they called “extremely painful.”

Porter was also accused of euthanizing more animals than necessary at the shelter. According to Frank, in 2017, 71% of cats and 24% of dogs at the shelter were euthanized.

“If they had weepy eyes or something like that, ‘boom’ he would just put them down,” former volunteer Melonee Lunn told WVLT News in May.

At the time of the allegations, Porter made his own statement on social media, saying the post are inaccurate and placed him “in a false light.” Frank also commentated on the allegations, saying “sometimes on social media, there is just this rush to judgment; there is a failure to due process, and Mr. Porter, after a 15-year career here in Anderson County, deserves due process.”

Directly following the accusations, the county began a human resources investigation into the shelter and Porter’s actions, Frank confirmed in May. The investigation included changes to the shelter, like the addition of cameras and a veterinarian to help evaluate the shelter processes.

WVLT News reached out to Porter for comment but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSCO and U.S. Marshals teams responded to an "active situation" on Sails Way on Monday.
KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Kenneth Whitson
Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing

Latest News

Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College
Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College
Stephanie took this snapshot of the rain on Monday.
Every day in the 90s: when the heat peaks
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
Knoxville Marine held in Venezuela, Biden’s executive order hopes to bring him home