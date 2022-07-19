Advertisement

Every day in the 90s: when the heat peaks

Meteorologist Ben Cathey plans on several days feeling like 100°+ this weekend and into next week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WHAT TO EXPECT

There are just isolated small showers and very stray thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Most of your pool time is drying but it’s a little humid and skies are a little gray and threatening.

Some patches of fog are back Wednesday morning. Yet again there is a low-end 20% coverage on rain.

The next best shot of rain is here Thursday. There could even be a couple waves of rain. We’re actually really warm despite all that.

The last six days of the eight day forecast could be in the 90s!

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat, which is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 95 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Low-end chances or very humid rain is here Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday is closer to the Tri Cities. Wednesday has more clouds and more showers, but the heat is leaving no time fast. IF we hit 90 each of the next eight days, that puts us at a full YEAR’s worth of 90 degree days. The average is 34, and we currently sit at 26 days!

