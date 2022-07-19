Advertisement

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race

FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control Board annual meeting, in New York, Aug. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic nomination in a redrawn Congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home.

“It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” de Blasio posted on Twitter. “Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve.”

The announcement came two months after the former mayor joined race for the redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Other candidates running in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in the district include Rep. Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area after being redistricted out of the seat he now holds in the suburbs north of New York City, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, and former House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman.

De Blasio’s two terms as mayor of the nation’s largest city ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

He considered running for governor of New York but opted not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

Recent polling has placed de Blasio near the bottom of the field of around a dozen Democrats seeking to represent the 10th Congressional District.

Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York’s 10th district now but will no longer live in it after redistricting.

___

This story has been updated to correct the number of Democrats seeking the seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSCO and U.S. Marshals teams responded to an "active situation" on Sails Way on Monday.
KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kenneth Whitson
Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing
Lillie Patterson
Authorities find body of missing 84-year-old woman

Latest News

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
ith two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekope Sharitz has taken on the role...
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting