Greenbrier Mountain Festival helps those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can enjoy a family-friendly festival and help out a good cause in Sevier County this week. The Greenbrier Mountain Festival is happening at the Hills Creek Baptist Church July 22 and 23. The festival will feature food, music, and kid’s activities.

It’s also free to attend; organizers are asking that you bring toiletries to be donated to the Sevier County Food Ministries instead.

The church is located at 154 Hills Creek Rd Pittman Center, TN 37876.

Find out more on their website.

