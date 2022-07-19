Advertisement

Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College

Fire crews responded to the historic college Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the historic college Tuesday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Knoxville College Tuesday morning, Mark Wilbanks with the department told WVLT News.

The historic college provides private, church-related liberal arts education to its students. Many of the buildings on the campus are in disrepair, however.

In a later update, Wilbanks told WVLT News that two small fires were set on the college’s campus and were quickly extinguished. The two fires were reportedly trash fires, one located outside a dorm and one located inside a cafeteria.

