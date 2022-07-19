Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Knoxville College Tuesday morning, Mark Wilbanks with the department told WVLT News.

The historic college provides private, church-related liberal arts education to its students. Many of the buildings on the campus are in disrepair, however.

In a later update, Wilbanks told WVLT News that two small fires were set on the college’s campus and were quickly extinguished. The two fires were reportedly trash fires, one located outside a dorm and one located inside a cafeteria.

