Knoxville Police Chief attends community meeting over string of car break-ins

Chief of Police Paul Noel attended a meeting of 4th and Gill neighborhood members who were looking for answers after a string of burglaries.
A community meeting was held in the 4th and Gill neighborhood to discuss recent car break-ins.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday morning Knoxville Police Department officials confirmed more car break-ins in the 4th and Gill Neighborhood of north Knoxville.

KPD officials said 59 cars have been broken into since July 8.

One resident whose car has been broken into twice since Friday, July 8, is Bailey Rose.

She attended Monday night’s meeting at Central United Methodist Church to learn how she could protect herself from another hefty car repair bill.

“It probably helped honestly to make everyone more aware and it helped to give us action steps for how to move forward I know everyone is upset and feeling vulnerable, and it took someone to tell us ‘it’s alright, and we’re going to find him,’ but to give us action steps, turning on lights, taking valuables out of our cars,” said Rose. “I think we’re all going to be a little more aware moving forward.”

Cheif Noel told community members to practice taking everything out of their cars at night. If they have a driveway, choose that option instead of the street. Chief Noel also recommended people light up their homes as much as possible to deter the group from breaking into the car.

Chief Noel added they have one person of interest and believe that person is part of a smaller group committing the car break-ins.

