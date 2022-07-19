Advertisement

Knoxville police investigating after shooting victim brought to hospital

A man was reportedly shot in the leg on Tazewell Pike.
(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting after a victim was brought to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The victim reportedly was brought to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. for treatment after being shot in the leg. The victim told officers that he was walking on Tazewell Pike near the Greenwood Cemetery when he was shot in the upper leg by an unknown suspect in a black car, Erland said.

At this time, KPD has not been able to locate a crime scene, but the Violent Crimes Unit will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

