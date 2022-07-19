Knoxville woman charged with murder after victim dies at UT Medical Center, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman died of a gunshot wound at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the hospital to investigate after a gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room. The woman, who has not been identified, died while being treated, Erland said.

Investigators then identified Kyeisha Dalton, 21, as a possible suspect and over the course of the investigation, responded to her home on Wallace Street where she was detained., Erland said. The shooting reportedly happened on Jourolman Avenue.

After further investigating, officers determined that Dalton shot the victim after a fight. She was charged and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing.

