Advertisement

Knoxville woman charged with murder after victim dies at UT Medical Center, KPD says

A Knoxville woman is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman died of a gunshot wound at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KPD says.
Kyeisha Dalton
Kyeisha Dalton(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman died of a gunshot wound at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the hospital to investigate after a gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room. The woman, who has not been identified, died while being treated, Erland said.

Investigators then identified Kyeisha Dalton, 21, as a possible suspect and over the course of the investigation, responded to her home on Wallace Street where she was detained., Erland said. The shooting reportedly happened on Jourolman Avenue.

After further investigating, officers determined that Dalton shot the victim after a fight. She was charged and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSCO and U.S. Marshals teams responded to an "active situation" on Sails Way on Monday.
KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kenneth Whitson
Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing
Lillie Patterson
Authorities find body of missing 84-year-old woman

Latest News

The Greenbrier Mountain Festival is happening at the Hills Creek Baptist Church July 22 and 23.
Greenbrier Mountain Festival helps those in need
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
The Greenbrier Mountain Festival is happening at the Hills Creek Baptist Church July 22 and 23.
Greenbrier Mountain Festival helps those in need
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’