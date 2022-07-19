Limited rain chances today, with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Tuesday! We’re starting off with patches of fog and just a few rain drops. Overall, look for a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The fog should get out of here after the mid-morning hours and leave us with the sun and clouds. Some of those clouds will give way to a few spotty rain chances. Most of us will manage to stay dry today.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 88 in Knoxville to 84 in Crossville.

We’ll go through the evening hours with this small rain threat as temperatures hang out right at 80. Overnight, we’ll have more stars than clouds with a temperature near 72 to start Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some patches of fog are back Wednesday morning. Yet again there is a low-end 20% coverage on rain.

The next best shot of rain is here Thursday. There could even be a couple waves of rain. We’re actually really warm despite all that.

The last six days of the eight day forecast could be in the 90s!

And the heat is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 93 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

