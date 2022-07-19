Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSCO and U.S. Marshals teams responded to an "active situation" on Sails Way on Monday.
KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kenneth Whitson
Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing
Lillie Patterson
Authorities find body of missing 84-year-old woman

Latest News

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
ith two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekope Sharitz has taken on the role...
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting