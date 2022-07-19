Advertisement

Monroe Co. parent changes jobs to make sure kids can get to school

School Bus Struggles
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Madisonville dad got a new job to make sure he and his wife can take their kids to and from school because they’re not sure if Monroe County Schools will have their bus routes filled.

“I don’t know if the school board realizes how many families are struggling with this, because most of the county rely on the buses,” Madisonville mom, Amy Croft-Roberts, said.

Croft-Roberts and her husband have four kids who rely on school buses. Both of them work. But they will now work opposite schedules to make sure one of them can pick up and drop off their students.

“It was a tough decision,” Croft-Roberts, said, “It makes it hard on us as a family because we’re not going to get to see each other, at all.”

“We are currently advertising and accepting our second round of bus route bids. We do have some routes that have already been awarded, and after the second round of bids are complete, we will reassess our situation to determine any changes that we need to make in order to cover as many routes as possible,” the Director of Schools, Kristi Windsor, said via email.

The Board of Education Transportation Committee Chairman, Dean Williams, assured WVLT News routes will be covered and some are already filled.

