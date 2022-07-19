No water for weeks on English Mountain

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, people living on English Mountain in Sevier County are asking for answers and a permanent solution after not having water for weeks.

Many living near Low Sunset Dr. said despite paying a water bill, they have not had water service for weeks. In order to shower or wash clothes, they’re forced to travel nearly 30 minutes into town.

Jerry Hayes has lived on the mountain for a decade, and he said this isn’t the first time he’s experienced water issues.

”It is a constant problem. Not just a once a month thing, or once every six months. This is a constant problem. People on this mountain depending on where you live on this mountain you could be out a week, you could be out two weeks, there are people that have been out for three weeks at a time,” shared Hayes.

Hayes said to use the bathroom toilet, he and his neighbors are forced to get creative.

”Luckily enough when it comes to the toilet, we have a pond over here behind us that we have to go dig water out of just to flush the toilet. There’s people who don’t have that benefit. There are people up here that are struggling to go to town, buy water just to flush their own toilet because they can’t even flush their toilets,” explained Hayes.

The East Sevier County Utility District (ESCUD) hired Alliance to fix the water issues in that area, regional operations manager with Alliance Water Resources Evan Romo said.

The issue comes after the wells have run dry. Romo said a lightning strike took out components on three out of the four water wells in the area. They’re hoping new generators will prevent another storm-related outage.

”The district has ordered a generator for the large well at the top of the mountain and it has come in. We ordered it almost a year ago, but you know supply chain issues. It has come in in Knoxville, and we intend to have it installed within the next couple of weeks well before Winter hits,” shared Romo.

In the meantime, the utility district has cases of water for people to take home until the water turns back on, and Romo said a yard hydrant is set up at the East Sevier County Utility District for people to fill up on water.

Romo said the water should be back for residents on Eagle Mountain later in the week.

”We’ll be making water if everything goes well tomorrow (Tuesday). And filling up the tank overnight and hopefully turning the water on at some point Wednesday or Thursday, I suppose. We have to get enough water in the tank to turn the water on,” explained Romo.

When it comes to updates on the maintenance being done, Romo said people can speak to Ms. Brenda, the office manager at ESCUD to sign up for mobile alerts.

Many living on the mountain, like Ron Cooley, said they are upset when it comes to paying a high water bill, although they aren’t getting any water.

“You pay for the service, you expect to get the service. It’s just like these days that we’re out we’re still gonna pay the same amount,” said Cooley.

“Our water bill here at my house is over $100 a month. That’s for the water and sewage, and it’s mandatory if you buy a home or buy the property,” shared Hayes.

Managers said the utility board may be able to work with people who’ve been forced to pay for water they’re not getting.

“Bills have availability fee on them which is an ironic term for our current situation. I can’t really answer that question at the moment, that’s not within my power. So we’ll talk to the board, and see if there is anything we can do about that,” said Romo.

When the water comes back on, Romo said there will likely be a boil water advisory.

“It will be safe, but the boil advisory will be in effect. That’s more for people with diminished immune systems, or you know making formula for a baby or you’re making something for an elderly person with a compromised immune system. You would want to boil that water,” stated Romo.

Hayes and his neighbors hope a permanent solution for their water service comes soon.

“This is the picture-perfect mountain for a lot of us. We love it up here. If we could just solve the water problem, this mountain would be great!” shared Hayes.

