Sevierville’s first bed and breakfast hosting festival for 35 years of service

The Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn and Spa is set to host a festival to celebrate their 35th anniversary of their business.
The Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn and Spa will host a festival on July 23 through 27, to celebrate the opening of their business 35 years ago.(Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn and Spa)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn and Spa will host a festival on July 23 through 27 to celebrate the opening of their business 35 years ago.

The 35th Celebration Summer Festival is free and open to the public and will run five days. Guests will be able to enjoy live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, games, an outdoor movie and more.

Owners of the Blue Mountain Mist County Inn and Spa consider the inn to be the first bed and breakfast in Sevierville. Norman and Sarah Ball opened the inn’s doors on July 27, 1987, and the inn remains in the family to this day.

“The purpose of the celebration is to share with the community the excitement and gratitude of having become one of the outstanding accommodation and event sites in the area. Everyone is invited to join in the fun, hang out on the property, enjoy the views, the music, the food, and of course, the hospitality of all the generations of Balls who work at the Blue Mountain Mist,” representatives with the inn said.

Those interested in seeing what the festival will offer can visit the inn’s website.

