Summer Wells’ dad releases letter he wrote to missing daughter

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At midnight on Tuesday, Don Wells, the father of missing Summer Wells, released a letter he penned to the little girl and the people he described as her potential captors.

The letter was posted on the Find Summer Wells website.

Prior to the letter’s release, representatives of Don Wells posted to YouTube to announce the letter would be forthcoming. Don Wells and his team asked the letters be treated with the “greatest respect.” Any comments surrounding the letters are merely speculation, the post stated.

Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believes Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

