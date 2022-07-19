Two dead after wreck in Loudon County

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wreck on Fork Creed Road in Philadelphia killed both of the drivers involved, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Brandon Smith, 40, of Sweetwater, was driving on Fork Creed Road when he came around a curve, the THP report stated. Smith’s then reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway.

Smith then jerked his wheel to the left to get back on the road, but he overcorrected and hit a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Bobby Oody, 69, of Philadelphia, according to the report.

Smith’s 2002 Ford Explorer flipped on top of Oody’s car, and the two vehicles skid into the grass of the roadway, the report said. THP officials said both Smith and Oody died in the accident.

