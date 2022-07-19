Advertisement

Two dead after wreck in Loudon County

A wreck in Loudon County killed both of the drivers involved, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wreck on Fork Creed Road in Philadelphia killed both of the drivers involved, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Brandon Smith, 40, of Sweetwater, was driving on Fork Creed Road when he came around a curve, the THP report stated. Smith’s then reportedly ran off the right side of the roadway.

Smith then jerked his wheel to the left to get back on the road, but he overcorrected and hit a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Bobby Oody, 69, of Philadelphia, according to the report.

Smith’s 2002 Ford Explorer flipped on top of Oody’s car, and the two vehicles skid into the grass of the roadway, the report said. THP officials said both Smith and Oody died in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSCO and U.S. Marshals teams responded to an "active situation" on Sails Way on Monday.
KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Kenneth Whitson
Man with revoked license arrested for DUI after crashing

Latest News

Earlywine (Left) and Jones (Right)
Knoxville police chief fires lieutenant, suspends captain following investigation into racist behavior
The Blue Mountain Mist Country Inn and Spa will host a festival on July 23 through 27, to...
Sevierville’s first bed and breakfast hosting festival for 35 years of service
Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College
Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire at Knoxville College
Cameras and additional guidance added to assist the director of ACAS.
Anderson County Animal Care and Control director resigns following allegations of misconduct