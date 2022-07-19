University of Tennessee instructors training educators on essential machining skills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Instructors at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, are training people on manufacturing skills through a program called America’s Cutting Edge.

UT is partnering with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute and the U.S. Department of Defense to start the national workforce development program.

The program teaches essential machining skills to students, helping to address America’s machining workforce gap.

UT Professor Tony Schmitz said the school is teaching people how to use the program and work with machines

“To be able to direct people into an apprenticeship, a degree, a new job, or do their job better, that’s what we’re trying to implement by providing this training,” said Schmitz.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply here.

