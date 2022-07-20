Advertisement

Ancient Egypt exhibit leaving McClung Museum after 30 years

The University of Tennessee’s McClung Museum have announced that one of their oldest exhibitions will be leaving the museum this week.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022
Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice has been at the museum since August of 1992. Saturday, almost 30 years later, will mark its last day at the institution.

Ancient Egypt gives a look into the everyday life of ancient Egyptians through ordinary objects like shoes and combs. “A fine collection of original objects, most manufactured more than 2,000 years ago, shed light on the daily life, religion, and writings of these captivating people,” the museum’s website reads.

The gallery has spaces dedicated to everyday life, religion and mummification.

Those interested in seeing the exhibit can schedule a visit here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

