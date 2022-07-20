Advertisement

East Tennessee non-profit helps children find passions, asking for help

The non-profit is helping kids find their passion, but in order to help more children, they’re asking for donations from the community.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee non-profit is helping kids find their passion and exposing them to what it’s like being an entrepreneur, but in order to help more children, they’re asking for donations from the community.

Shenedra Matthews founded Beyond the Cover Academy to help kids develop new skills they can use to benefit in the future. That may mean photography, art, music or even cosmetology.

”It’s pretty fun as you get used to it because we get to do a lot of fun stuff. We get to learn about a lot of different things,” she said.

Londyn, 10, told WVLT News she is exploring new interests.

”Kind of thinking that I would like to do some type of editing stuff or either like making clothing,” she said.

The program’s mission is to help kids that may not have the money to pursue their interests.

“Most of the at-risk children don’t have the access to explore their talents and gifts due to lack of mobility or stability,” Matthews said. “So here at Beyond the Cover Academy, we teach them ways that they can make their own money.”

To keep the program going, Matthews needs more supplies, meals and money for tuition assistance. “Since I am a non-profit, all things go towards the Beyond the Cover Academy,” she said.

An entrepreneur herself, she’s raising money by hosting a fashion show with clothes from her boutique.

“So all proceeds go towards our program so that we can get more people in, and more children in also to find their God-given talents and so they can explore and be who they are destined to be,” she said. “The ladies will wear the Amour Too Classy Boutique clothing, as you can see behind me, so everything will be classy and elegant, so you’ll be able to also purchase an outfit.”

The money from the fashion show, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Center, will go towards the program, a program Londyn thinks is essential.

“I feel like it’s important because people can get to learn what they’re into cause we have different rooms here for them to figure out what they like,” the girl said.

Tickets for the fashion show run $25, and enrollment for after-school programs is open now.

