Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An endangered child alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for a missing 12-year-old of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Peyton Lynn Moise is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown medium-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabout, contact the Carrol County Sherriff’s office at 662-237-9283.
