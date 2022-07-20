Events across East Tennessee to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of family-friendly events to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, July 21st:

The Tennessee Stage Company presents its 32nd Shakespeare Festival, now renamed Knoxville Shakespeare, starting July 21 and running through Aug. 7 at Ijams Nature Center. The summer season will feature Shakespear’s well-known comedy “As You Like It.” Performances are Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the Ijams Visitor Center Lawn. Tickets are $15 for adults and kids five and under are free.

Friday, July 22nd:

Friday is Free Family Night at Muse Knoxville. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Spots are limited and taken on a first-come, first-served basis. You cannot make reservations. Muse Knoxville hosts Free Family Night every fourth Friday of the month.

Saturday, July 23rd:

Ancient Lore Village is hosting a family-friendly luau night this Saturday. The limbo contest and other games start at 6 p.m. with a Hawaiian-inspired dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for kids. Kids under three are free. There will be a cash bar at the event ending at 9 p.m.

Blue Mountain Mist in Sevierville is celebrating 35 years this summer! The family-owned bed and breakfast is hosting a five-day celebration and invites you and your family to come and celebrate and it’s free. Saturday is opening day with live entertainment, drawing for prizes, food trucks, games, and more. Sunday is the youth talent show and a cornhole tournament. Monday is family move night. Tuesday is DIY night with a paint class and a biscuit-making master class. Wednesday is the grand finale with live entertainment, giveaways, and fireworks.

