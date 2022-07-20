Advertisement

KARM launches Food Truck with a mission bigger than serving food

The Urban Table provides more than food to the Knoxville Community.
A food truck is helping the community.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) has launched a food truck called the Urban Table.

Liz Galloway, the Director of Food Service KARM said it took a while for the plans to come together, but now the truck will be able to provide free meals to people who live in areas KARM refers to call “food deserts.”

“Food deserts are just areas in Knoxville that um, you know food insecurity. People that might be working 2 and 3 jobs to put food on the table for their 3 or 4 kids and it’s the end of the month and money is tight and scarce and I think food deserts have grown during the pandemic in the Knoxville area. The profits generated from events and food truck parks and such. Money generated from that will go into the outreach department where we will be able to get into underprivileged communities and food deserts in the Knoxville area and be able to serve them quality meals that they might not be able otherwise to receive,” said Galloway.

Galloway said the pandemic and supply chain shortages delayed plans for the food truck.

The Urban Table will also help people within KARM get back on their feet.

“It will be a training opportunity. We do a 16- week training opportunity program for our guests at KARM to help get them back to employment-ready, and so this will be another tool for that as well to get them employment ready,” shared Galloway.

Chef Howard Agnew, the catering manager for the Urban Table, has a unique menu for the food truck including southern egg rolls and grilled cheese waffles.

“He does homemade pimento cheese which he will make fritters out of, and those are incredible. He also does a Southern Egg roll. Which is just a twist here in the south. He does the braised greens and the pinto beans and the pulled pork in them. It’s wonderful,” explained Galloway.

Galloway said its’ an honor to be able to serve the community in more ways than one.

“Every now and then I just have to go and put my hands on it. Just being able to touch people’s lives and hopefully make an impact in their day to day. Being able to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the community and feeding hungry bellies,” said Galloway.

If people would like to book the Urban Table food truck for an event, you can email urbantable@karm.org

