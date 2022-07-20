Advertisement

Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says

Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man and woman were charged after stealing food from a softball park concession stand, an arrest report states.

Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35, are accused of breaking into the TriStar Ballpark also known as Badgett Fields on Ball Camp Pike, and stealing several food items and a projector. According to the report, the two broke into the concession stand and took:

  • 50 bags of Doritos
  • Chili and cheese
  • Plastic forks and spoons
  • Salmon, hamburgers and hotdogs valued at $2,000
  • 70 soft drinks
  • 14 boxes of candy
  • $1,000 cash from a cash register
  • A projector

Security video reportedly showed the two entering the stand through a window. After officers arrived on scene, they found Novak near an abandoned home near the fields and took her into custody.

The two were charged with vandalism and burglary.

