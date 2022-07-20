Advertisement

Morgan Co. man wanted for second degree murder added to TBI Most Wanted list

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-346-6262 with any tips.
Christopher Strater Falls, 41.
Christopher Strater Falls, 41.(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Christopher Falls, 41, is wanted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for second degree murder.

The TBI described Falls as being 5′6″, weighing 150 lbs, and having brown hair and green eyes. According to the TBI, he is known to be driving a 2005 Subaru Forester with TN tag BBBN. There may be damage to the vehicle’s front passenger side.

Falls should be considered armed and dangerous, according to TBI officials.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-346-6262 with any tips.

