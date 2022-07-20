Scattered storms the next couple of mornings before the heat arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We’ll dry out to end the week and crank the heat up as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, so you might want to grab the rain gear before you head out the door! Most of us are starting out in the low to mid-70s.

Future rainfall through Wednesday (WVLT)

Those mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the majority of the morning hours. We’ll dry out this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs are expected to get near 89 degrees, but feeling warmer with that humidity. Another round of rain and storms arrives around 10-11 p.m. tonight and sticks around into the early morning hours on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

You’ll probably want the rain gear again Thursday morning with on and off rain and storms early. We’ll dry out and clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs are expected to get to 92 degrees.

To the heat, which is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 95 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Late in the First Alert 8-day planner, low-end chances or very humid rain is here Monday and Tuesday. Highs are still in the low to mid-90s as well.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.