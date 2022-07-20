Storms likely overnight, then it’s drying and very hot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The big story is the heat in this eight day forecast. While there are pretty high chances of rain the rest of Wednesday’s late night and again Thursday morning , the 90s are looking like a dominant weather headline.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As expected, many of you were woken up by thunderclaps in the Knoxville and I 75 vicinity early Wednesday. High humidity, gusty winds, and more are blasting the ‘feels like’ temperature well into the upper 90s and low 100s. It felt like 100 degrees in Knoxville at 4:00 p.m.

There will be some storms through this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Most of these are in the foothills. After 1:00 a.m. Thursday rain is looking a lot more likely. This is the best overall chance of rain in the upcoming forecast. There are numerous small but slow-moving storms rolling in. We may get a couple of power outages but there are not nearly as many people out and about. That’s why we are holding off from issuing a WVLT First Alert Weather Day (or night in this case). Before 7:00 a.m., some of you may have over one inch of fresh rain.

There will also be standing water, especially north of Interstate 40.

Thursday turns hot and very humid very quickly. We should feel like 100 degrees yet again, with abundant sunshine. That will trigger a few more late day storms, once again concentrated in the foothills of Blount, Monroe, and southern Sevier Counties. We are going for 92 degrees for the high temp in the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat, which is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 95 degrees, Saturday is 95, Sunday 96, Monday 95, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Low-end chances or very humid rain is here Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday is closer to the Tri Cities. Wednesday has more clouds and more showers, but the heat is leaving no time fast. IF we hit 90 each of the next eight days, that puts us at a full YEAR’s worth of 90 degree days. The average is 34, and we currently sit at 26 days!

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

