Group builds Vietnam War veteran new home after found showering inside church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In less than a year of fundraising, church members with the Luminary United Methodist Church of Ten Mile, Inc. raised $100,000 to rebuild one of its own a new home.

“When it ran on your station, it just blew up with people wanting to donate,” Volunteer Bill Hughes told WVLT News.

WVLT News met Hughes in October when he and a group were on a mission to help their 70-something-year-old church member, Virgil. The group noticed he was using the church’s bathroom every day as his own and decided to pay him a visit at his home.

What they saw nearly crushed them to pieces.

“The one thing that came to mind was he’s a veteran. He served his country,” said Hughes. “He’s paying that price right now with things that had happened to him. When you saw the house, he had actually given up on things.”

Virgil’s roof was caving in, his floors were covered in dirt and he didn’t have running water. That’s when Love in Action: Project Virgil was born. The initial goal was only $60,000; however, people from across the country poured in to help. Some items like his new wood floors and ceramic countertops were donated by East Tennessee companies like White’s Marble Works Inc in Sweetwater.

“We almost don’t believe this ourselves because it’s been a long time coming,” said Hughes. “There’s a verse that Jesus says: love your neighbors as you love yourself.”

The group presented the home to Virgil during a Wednesday morning public ceremony.

