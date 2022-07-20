Advertisement

Group builds Vietnam War veteran new home after found showering inside church

The veteran’s roof was caving in, his floors were covered in dirt and he didn’t have running water.
The veteran’s roof was caving in, his floors were covered in dirt and he didn’t have running water.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In less than a year of fundraising, church members with the Luminary United Methodist Church of Ten Mile, Inc. raised $100,000 to rebuild one of its own a new home.

“When it ran on your station, it just blew up with people wanting to donate,” Volunteer Bill Hughes told WVLT News.

WVLT News met Hughes in October when he and a group were on a mission to help their 70-something-year-old church member, Virgil. The group noticed he was using the church’s bathroom every day as his own and decided to pay him a visit at his home.

What they saw nearly crushed them to pieces.

“The one thing that came to mind was he’s a veteran. He served his country,” said Hughes. “He’s paying that price right now with things that had happened to him. When you saw the house, he had actually given up on things.”

Virgil’s roof was caving in, his floors were covered in dirt and he didn’t have running water. That’s when Love in Action: Project Virgil was born. The initial goal was only $60,000; however, people from across the country poured in to help. Some items like his new wood floors and ceramic countertops were donated by East Tennessee companies like White’s Marble Works Inc in Sweetwater.

“We almost don’t believe this ourselves because it’s been a long time coming,” said Hughes. “There’s a verse that Jesus says: love your neighbors as you love yourself.”

The group presented the home to Virgil during a Wednesday morning public ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
File image
Two dead after wreck in Loudon County
Kyeisha Dalton
Knoxville woman charged with murder after victim dies at UT Medical Center, KPD says

Latest News

Kate and Ellie
Horses from unit that pulled officer’s casket donated to therapeutic riding program
Samuel Anderson, 33.
Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee
A USPS worker loads up his truck
‘I’m frustrated’ | Oak Ridge residents say mail delivery is a mess
Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Tennessee National Guard Flight Paramedic, is hoisted into a...
Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker from Mt. LeConte