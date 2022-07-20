Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker from Mt. LeConte

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NTL. PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A medical flight crew with the Tennessee Army National Guard rescued a hiker suffering from a life-threatening illness while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday.

At approximately noon on July 19, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of a hiker who required immediate medical care and needed to be evacuated from the LeConte Lodge near Gatlinburg.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1 assembled in under an hour and launched to the site. Just after 1:00 p.m., the aircraft arrived at Mount LeConte, but a release stated that officials couldn’t reach the lodge due to cloud cover.

“Rescuers on the ground then transported the hiker down the Alum Cave Trail to get below the cloud layer so the aircraft could pick up the hiker,” officials said. “Within 10 minutes, the aircraft made visual contact with the rescuers, and the flight crew began rescue hoist operations.”

According to officials, a sergeant was lowered by hoist to the hiker, performed a medical assessment, and prepared them both to be hoised into the helicopter. Shortly after, clouds closed in around the helicopter, so it had to depart to safety for seven minutes. It returned, once safe, and hoisted the sergeant and hiker safely into the helicopter, a release stated.

The crew continued medical aid inside the helicopter and arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in just 12 minutes, officials said.

Officials released that the flight crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Backus, Pilot in Command; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Trailson Moore, Pilot; Sgt. Daniel Mills, Crew Chief; Col. Robert Ross, Flight Surgeon; Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, Flight Paramedic; and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, Flight Paramedic.

