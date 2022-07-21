Advertisement

Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee

Samuel A. Anderson, a former assistant track coach at Austin East Magnet High School and behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy, is accused of having inappropriate contact with at least five different children.
Samuel Anderson, 33.
Samuel Anderson, 33.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former assistant track coach and behavior liaison for Knox County Schools was indicted for child sex charges following inappropriate contact with at least five different children, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Samuel A. Anderson, 33, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including aggravated statutory rape, sexual activity involving a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was an assistant track coach at Austin East Magnet High School and a behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy before resigning on May 26, 2021.

Between August of 2020 and February of 2022, indictment documents state that Anderson raped, sexually exploited and solicited children.

Court documents alleged some of the victims were under Anderson’s supervisory power and that he used his “occupational status and used such power to accomplish the sexual contact.”

Anderson’s arraignment has been set for Aug. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
File image
Two dead after wreck in Loudon County
Kyeisha Dalton
Knoxville woman charged with murder after victim dies at UT Medical Center, KPD says

Latest News

A USPS worker loads up his truck
‘I’m frustrated’ | Oak Ridge residents say mail delivery is a mess
Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Tennessee National Guard Flight Paramedic, is hoisted into a...
Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker from Mt. LeConte
There are numerous batches of slow moving storms. Get ready for lightning to wake you up!
Storms likely overnight, then it’s drying and very hot
lights
Ride-along participant request ends in arrest