Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former assistant track coach and behavior liaison for Knox County Schools was indicted for child sex charges following inappropriate contact with at least five different children, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Samuel A. Anderson, 33, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including aggravated statutory rape, sexual activity involving a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was an assistant track coach at Austin East Magnet High School and a behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy before resigning on May 26, 2021.

Between August of 2020 and February of 2022, indictment documents state that Anderson raped, sexually exploited and solicited children.

Court documents alleged some of the victims were under Anderson’s supervisory power and that he used his “occupational status and used such power to accomplish the sexual contact.”

Anderson’s arraignment has been set for Aug. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.