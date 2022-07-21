Advertisement

East Tennessee human trafficking coalition to host poker night

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking is kicking off its annual 100 Men Strong initiative.
poker generic
poker generic(WCTV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced it would kick off one of its annual initiatives with a game night.

The annual 100 Men Strong initiative aims to “engage strong-hearted men of all ages to fight against violence and exploitation.” A spokesperson said it is also a movement that unites men in the community toward the shared mission while also providing tools for how to speak about human trafficking, and raise awareness and avenues to make a difference in Knoxville.

To kick off the initiative, the coalition will host a poker night on Aug. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Schulz Brau Brewing Company, located at 126 Bernard Avenue. A spokesperson said the night would include games, appetizers, drinks, and cash prizes.

Registration will cost $20 and includes snacks and a beverage for attendees.

The CCAHT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating human trafficking in East Tennessee, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of missing Summer Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
File image
Two dead after wreck in Loudon County
Kyeisha Dalton
Knoxville woman charged with murder after victim dies at UT Medical Center, KPD says

Latest News

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why
There are numerous batches of slow moving storms. Get ready for lightning to wake you up!
Storms likely overnight, then it’s drying and very hot
Women’s soccer trailblazer honored with Hall of Fame Induction
Women’s soccer trailblazer honored with Hall of Fame induction
Richy Kreme Donuts to open shop in Knoxville