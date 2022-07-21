East Tennessee human trafficking coalition to host poker night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking announced it would kick off one of its annual initiatives with a game night.

The annual 100 Men Strong initiative aims to “engage strong-hearted men of all ages to fight against violence and exploitation.” A spokesperson said it is also a movement that unites men in the community toward the shared mission while also providing tools for how to speak about human trafficking, and raise awareness and avenues to make a difference in Knoxville.

To kick off the initiative, the coalition will host a poker night on Aug. 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Schulz Brau Brewing Company, located at 126 Bernard Avenue. A spokesperson said the night would include games, appetizers, drinks, and cash prizes.

Registration will cost $20 and includes snacks and a beverage for attendees.

The CCAHT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating human trafficking in East Tennessee, according to its website.

