Explosion reported near Sevierville airport

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, an employee at the airport confirmed to WVLT News.

The explosion was not at the airport, but at a plant nearby, the employee said. WVLT News called Johnson Matthey Catalysts, a nearby business, and the person who answered the phone said they were not at liberty to speak on the incident and they “had to hang up now.”

WVLT News also called J’s Black Bear Market, and the employee that answered the phone said the businesses power had gone out briefly.

WVLT News has crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.