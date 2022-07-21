Advertisement

Family thanks firefighters for helping deliver baby in minivan


A family thanked NFD crews for helping deliver a baby
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family thanked Nashville Fire Department crew members Thursday who helped deliver their baby in June.

On June 27th, Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to McMillian Street and Church for reports of a pregnancy. The Sorensen family was headed to St. Thomas hospital to deliver their baby, but Chelsie Sorensen was in active labor and wasn’t going to make it in time.

The family reportedly pulled over to the side of the road in their minivan and called 911.

When crews arrived, he baby had been born however both the mother and baby needed to be checked out and taken to the hospital. Crews arrived, assisted with the remainder of the delivery process and safely transported Chelsie and her baby to the hospital.

Both Chelsie and her baby are reportedly doing well and wanted to thank the crews in person for their life saving efforts.

