Fewer storms Thursday night then feeling like 100°

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a truly historic - seriously - flash flood Wednesday night, the end is in sight for rain. We are tracking more evening showers and storms, likely in the Foothills. Fog is back on Friday morning.

We’re going for near-record heat over the next three days.

We are well into the 90s almost every day, nearing an entire year’s worth of 90 degree days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Much quieter weather! We still have a few showers and stray thunder. The best chances are around Knoxville, plus the foothills of Sevier, Blount, and Cocke County. These should be done by 11:00 p.m. at the latest. Then it’s onto the widespread and locally dense fog Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat, which is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 95 degrees, Saturday is 96, Sunday 96, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Late in the First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms return Monday which “cools” us off into the lower 90s. More scattered storms arrive Tuesday and continue to knock those temperatures into the lower 90s. It’ll still be hot, but not as hot. IF we hit 90 each of the next eight days, that puts us at a full YEAR’s worth of 90-degree days. The average is 34, and we currently sit at 27 days!

