Fire crews respond to house boat fire at Cedar Grove Marina

Crews with the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department assisted the Claiborne Fire Department in responding to a house boat fire Sunday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department assisted the Claiborne Fire Department in responding to a house boat fire Sunday.

The fire happened at Cedar Grove Marina, officials said. Upon arrival, crews saw that the dock and boat were both on fire, so they moved the boat into the cove away from other structures.

“The boat was refueling during the incident so it had a large amount of fuel present on board,” T/NTFD officials said. Crews managed to put out the fire and let the rest of the fuel burn off. All in all, crews were on scene for almost three hours.

