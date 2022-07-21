First Alert for flash flooding and storms Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a cold front continues to move through throughout the morning hours, flash flooding is possible especially for Anderson and Knox Counties. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place throughout the early morning hours. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:45 a.m. for the majority of Anderson and Knox Counties where almost 4+ inches of rain has already fallen throughout the overnight hours. Another round of heavy rain arrives early Thursday morning.

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues throughout the early morning hours on Thursday as another 1-2+ inches of rain can fall with this line of storms moving through. It looks like the heaviest falls north of Interstate 40. Take it easy Thursday morning as you head out in the morning and remember to NEVER drive through a flooded roadway.

Thursday turns hot and very humid very quickly. We should feel like 100 degrees yet again, with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon. That will trigger a few more late-day storms, once again concentrated in the foothills of Blount, Monroe, and southern Sevier Counties. We are going for 92 degrees for the high temp in the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

To the heat, which is *the* big weather story from Friday onwards. Friday is 95 degrees, Saturday is 96, Sunday 96, and so on. We are also mostly dry. This is some serious heat! That is the actual temperature, not factoring in the increasing humidity.

Late in the First Alert 8-Day Planner, spotty storms return Monday which “cools” us off into the lower 90s. More scattered storms arrive Tuesday and continue to knock those temperatures into the lower 90s. It’ll still be hot, but not as hot. IF we hit 90 each of the next eight days, that puts us at a full YEAR’s worth of 90-degree days. The average is 34, and we currently sit at 27 days!

Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

