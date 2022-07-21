Advertisement

Horses from unit that pulled officer’s casket donated to therapeutic riding program

The two black Percherons are training to become part of East Tennessee’s Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding.
Kate and Ellie
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two horses part of the unit that pulled a fallen sergeant to his final resting place earlier this year have relocated to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding to see if they would be a good fit for the program.

Ellie and Kate came to STAR from the Casson Unit that housed horses at STAR’s Loudon County facility during the funeral for Sgt. Chris Jenkins, who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in February of 2022.

The two black Percherons are nearly 17 and 19 years old, according to a spokesperson from the non-profit.

“We are so grateful that they are entrusting us with their care. Kate and Ellie are both retired from the unit, but still have a lot to give,” a STAR spokesperson said.

Now, they will be in training and testing their skills at the therapeutic riding facility.

STAR uses horses to help those of all ages with various types of special needs, including veterans, dementia patients and at-risk youth.

